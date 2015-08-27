UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Aug 28 Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, following a strong finish on Wall Street and a rebound in metals prices after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter. Local share price index futures rose 1.7 percent to 5,276.0, a 42.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1.2 percent on Thursday, rallying for a third consecutive session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to 5,684.6 in early trade. Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd reported a 12.5 percent fall in full year profit on Friday, its first drop in at least 19 years, and its chairman stepped down. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts