SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian stocks are poised for a subdued start on Tuesday amid an absence of strong offshore leads and as investors nervously await fresh data out of China. Indicating a flat open, stock index futures drifted 0.1 percent lower to 5,019, an 11.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.2 percent lower on Monday. China's trade data are due later in the day and will likely set the tone for regional stocks. Any disappointment in those numbers will no doubt fuel risk aversion. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent, or 8.2 points, to 5,580.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)