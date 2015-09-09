SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian shares looked set to open lower on Thursday with a fall on Wall Street likely to prompt investors to take profits on two sessions of solid gains. Indicating a lower open, stock index futures slid 1.6 percent to 5,130.0, a 91.1 point-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Wednesday, the benchmark index closed 2.1 percent higher, taking gains to nearly 4 percent over the past two sessions. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch firmer at 5,672.0 in early trade with an interest rate cut at home helping offset a negative U.S. lead. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)