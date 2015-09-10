SYDNEY, Sep 11 Australian shares are set to open cautiously higher on Friday, helped by the resources sector following rallies in metals and oil prices overnight, although concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially raising rates next week could cap gains. Major energy stocks could find support after oil prices settled up 4 percent. Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,099.0, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.4 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.1 percent to 5,676.78 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)