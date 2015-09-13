SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australian shares are likely to edge up on Monday tracking Wall Street, although sentiment is likely to be cautious as investors look for direction ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,093.0, a 21.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.5 percent lower in see-saw trading on Friday. Shares in Oil Search will be watched after it rejected an $8 billion takeover proposal from Woodside Petroleum. News Corp, Nine Entertainment trade ex-dividend on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12 percent to 5,655.05 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)