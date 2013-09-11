(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent to their highest close in more than five years after Wall Street rose overnight on hopes that U.S. military action against Syria can be avoided, but a modest fall in gold capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 33.2 points to finish at 5,234.4, its highest since late June 2008. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,634.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)