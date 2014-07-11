(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 11 Australian shares added 0.4 percent on Friday, underpinned by the banking sector, but trade was cautious after Wall Street and European stocks ended lower on concerns over the fallout from troubles at Portugal's top listed bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 22.4 points or 0.41 percent to 5,486.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on the week, snapping three weeks of gains with its biggest one-week fall since mid-June.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent or 27.4 points to 5,100.6.