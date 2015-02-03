SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged to its highest level in almost seven years on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25 percent.

The index extended gains, adding 1.2 percent to an intra-day peak of 5,692.7 points, its highest since May 2008 and on track for a ninth straight day of gains. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)