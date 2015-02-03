SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged to its highest level in almost seven years on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25 percent.
The index extended gains, adding 1.2 percent to an intra-day peak of 5,692.7 points, its highest since May 2008 and on track for a ninth straight day of gains. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.