(Updates to opening levels) CANBERRA, Nov 26 Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent early on Monday, supported by gains in miners and energy stocks, with investors expecting lenders to reach an agreement later in the day to release aid to Greece. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.4 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 7.8 points higher at 4,420.8 by 2339 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Friday but was up 1.8 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index picked up 0.1 percent to 4,012.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)