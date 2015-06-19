* Prospect of rate rise is positive, some say
* Trading volumes picking up, litigation falling
* Not all banks will benefit in same way, however
* Some justification for valuation discounts-Barclays
* Market rewarding management changes, "boring" banks
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 19 When fears of a Greek default
are mounting, stock markets are jittery at multi-year highs, and
the world's biggest economy is preparing to hike interest rates,
the idea of taking refuge in bank stocks might appear to be a
hard sell.
Yet that's exactly what some investors and brokers are
recommending, on the basis that the sector is cheap, has been
scrubbed cleaner post-crisis and may be able to pass on higher
rate costs to clients in an improving economy.
"With some of the classic safe havens like precious metals
and less risky stocks providing little protection, we believe
investors should consider some less obvious places," BlackRock
Global Chief Investment Strategist Russ Koesterich told clients
last week.
"One is the financial sector, with banks a potential
beneficiary of higher rates."
It would not be the first time investors have picked up
banks again since the financial crisis, though eye-popping fines
have left some with burnt fingers.
But Citi research suggests that European banks' annual
litigation provisions are expected to fall by more than half
this year.
And meanwhile valuations suggest banks are the only bargains
left.
The banking sector is still cheap relative to others: global
banks trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 12 and a
price-to-book ratio of around 1, one of the lowest-rated
sectors.
Big European names like Deutsche Bank, Credit
Suisse and HSBC are even cheaper.
There's also a lot of optimism among investors about the
arrival of new management at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and
Standard Chartered. Banks have regularly been pitched
as restructuring plays; the hope this time is for more
aggressive changes, whether on capital or business lines.
CAVEATS
There are caveats, of course. Atlantic Equities analyst
Chris Wheeler said a rise in rates was only good if it was
gradual and if income from loan-books got more of an upward jump
than payouts to depositors. This would tend to benefit strong
retail or corporate lenders rather than pure investment banks.
And while trading desks may cheer volatility as it drives
volumes, parts of the fixed-income business may be squeezed.
"Higher volatility should support higher sales and trading
revenues and rising bond yields are generally good for banks,
especially ones that have a low loan-to-deposit ratio," said
Kinner Lakhani, analyst at Citi.
"But not all banks will be affected in the same way...credit
trading may also be negatively impacted."
Lenders themselves appear relatively sanguine. Bank of
America Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson told an
investor conference that rising rates were "neutral to actually
a positive" but said that fixed-income credit was an area that
tended to "not be as robust" in a rising rate environment.
BORING IS BETTER
Analysis by Barclays on a sum-of-the-parts basis, or what
each bank's business line is worth on a standalone view,
suggests that the sector's cheapness can be justified -
especially for big banks.
"A lot of (post-crisis) regulatory effort has gone in to
making bigger banks safer...The net result is to make it harder
than before for larger banks to generate the same RoEs (returns
on equity) versus smaller, less discomfited peers," Barclays
analysts wrote in a note to clients on Friday.
The more boring the bank the better, one London-based
hedge-fund manager said, singling out Lloyds, ING and
KBC as safe prospects for more shareholder payouts and a more
defensive business model.
"Banks are turning into utilities and that's where they have
got to go: Boring, dull, capital return."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sophie Walker)