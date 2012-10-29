* Sector up 50 pct on ECB moves to fix debt crisis
* Fuelled by hedge funds closing out short positions
* Regulatory hit to growth keeping many investors away
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 29 A big rally in euro zone bank
shares on the back of central bank action to fix the region's
debt crisis may have run its course as doubts over the sector's
earnings outlook keep many long-term investors sidelined.
While stock markets have paused across the globe after a
June-September rally, worries over regulation and the growth
outlook may see euro zone banks underperform even if other
stocks make further gains.
Euro zone banks are up over 40 percent since
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged in late
July to defend the euro, prompting many betting against banks
most exposed to a collapse of the currency to close the trades.
But looming regulatory demands, including that banks hold
more cash to protect against further financial stress, promise
to suppress earnings growth for the foreseeable future and make
what was once a very cheap sector seem relatively overpriced.
"A lot of the policy concern has receded... but we are at a
point now in terms of valuation of the banking sector where we
need to see the next stage in terms of growth... and earnings
uplift in order to drive the sector forward," John Bilton,
European Investment Strategist at BofA/Merrill Lynch, said.
Banks in peripheral Europe have been under the microscope
since spiralling debt costs in countries such as Spain shut most
out of debt and money markets and led governments to seek
billions of euros in international aid.
While the threat of euro zone break-up and a renewed banking
crisis has faded for, there has been no rush to buy bank shares.
"My concerns about bank stocks are that regulatory pressure
combined with higher capital requirements will be a burden to
profitability going forward," said Stefan Angele, Head of
Investment Management at Swiss & Global Asset Management.
"Compared to some other sectors (like Healthcare or IT), the
financial sector as a whole looks less attractive, especially
after the recent rally that has brought valuations up again."
While the rally still leaves most banks trading below their
"book" value - the accounting value of the firm's assets -
which makes them underpriced by pre-crisis standards, valuations
compared to recent history are less attractive.
Spain's Banco Santander, for example, trades with a
price to book ratio of 0.8, meaning the stock is trading at a 20
percent discount to its accounting value, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data. This is cheap compared to a 15-year
average of 1.7, but is higher than the two-year average of 0.7.
Spain's banking crisis does not make this trend exceptional,
and other euro zone lenders tell a similar story.
France's Credit Agricole, for example, is trading
at a Price/Book of 0.36, below its 15-year average of 0.85, yet
at a premium to the two-year average of 0.28.
In spite of the ECB action and the subsequent rally, for
some, banks are still trading below book value for good reason.
"I don't own any, and I can't imagine hardly any scenario
when I'd want them," Neil Dwane, C hief Investment Officer for
Europe at Allianz Global Investors, said of euro zone banks.
"Many of these banks have not yet been honest about what's
on their balance sheet and what it's worth."
With much of the euro zone in recession, many banks are
burdened with non-performing loans on real estate and other
toxic assets.
GO WITH THE FLOWS
Hedge funds led the way at the beginning of the banks rally,
closing out short bets, but longer-term mutual funds show no
immediate inclination to chase the market higher.
UBS equity strategist Karen Olney said hedge funds,
"underweight" banks three months ago, were now "neutral".
However, a recent poll of fund managers by BofA-Merrill
Lynch showed fund managers were still net underweight on euro
zone banks, although by less than before Draghi's pledge.
HSBC strategist Peter Sullivan said the rally in euro zone
banks could go further if mutual funds moved from "underweight"
position to "neutral" in line with the recent gains.
"The big international funds start from a position way below
benchmark. In a positive case for banks you get the equivalent
of a short squeeze, where the sector starts to outperform, which
hurts, so then they start to close the underweight," he said.
Sullivan said Spanish banks, which took a hit earlier in
the year, could benefit from ECB bond buying before the end of
2012.
However, given the risks the euro zone banking sector faces,
and the poor experience of recent years, some investors may be
very wary before switching their flows back to euro zone banks.
"In an environment, when it's been right to take the
pessimistic side whenever it comes to banks, it's not surprising
that investors aren't immediately switching," he said.