By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 15 The markets are now looking
ahead to a weekend meeting in Doha, Qatar, of the world's major
oil producers to see if there will be any substantive freeze in
output.
Some recent comments from certain officials make it clear
that anything that happens is going to be symbolic at best,
which of course sets up the stock market for a nasty surprise on
Monday. The oil market could likely take things in stride, but
the stock market has a way of being surprised by everything.
Comments from Rosneft chief Igor Sechin this week
suggested that people are already "expecting" the work that the
producers will do, and that has in part been responsible for the
rise in oil's price to the low-to-mid-$40s.
But he also notably commented on the squeeze that this is
putting on shale operators and U.S. drillers, those that have
higher cost points and are more likely to be affected by the
weak demand.
And officials from Saudi Arabia have also made overtures
concerning the possibility of a production freeze as well, but
dismissed the prospect of a cut. They've also demanded that Iran
be part of this deal too, so there are some sticking points for
sure.
The International Energy Agency this week said it doesn't
imagine any agreement will do much to rebalance the market
anyway.
Will it blow up in everyone's face? Unlikely, but it's not
necessarily going to be the rubber stamp that some are
expecting.
Again, the oil market will probably take this in stride, but
other risk markets that are not as well-tuned to their
machinations may see some volatility.
The big producers will probably maintain current production
but any major cut would not be likely until the end of the year,
the next time OPEC gets together.
