Feb 11 Bitstamp, one of the largest exchanges
for trading the digital bitcoin currency, on Tuesday said it had
halted withdrawals on its platform after discovering
"inconsistent results reported" by its bitcoin wallet, which it
attributed to a denial-of-service attack.
Slovenia-based Bitstamp is now the second major bitcoin
exchange to halt customer withdrawals in the past several days,
rattling participants in the nascent market. Last Friday,
Tokyo-based Mt. Gox halted withdrawals and has yet to restart
them, a development that sent bitcoin prices spiraling lower.
In a statement posted Tuesday on its website, Bitstamp said
withdrawals that failed on Monday and Tuesday would be canceled,
and "the amounts added back to the customer account balances."
On Bitstamp's exchange, the bitcoin price was quoted at
about $645, down about 6 percent on the day