By Jemima Kelly
KEFLAVIK, Iceland, July 9 Marco Streng is a
miner, though he does not carry a pick around his base in
south-western Iceland. Instead, he keeps tens of thousands of
computers running 24 hours a day in fierce competition with
others across the globe to earn bitcoins.
In the world of the web-based digital currency, it is not
central banks that add new money to the system, but rather
computers like Streng's which are awarded fresh bitcoins in
return for processing blocks of the latest bitcoin transactions.
Bitcoin can be used to send money instantly around the
world, using individual bitcoin addresses, free of charge with
no need for third party checks, and is accepted by several major
online retailers.
The work Streng's computers and others do serves two
purposes: they record and verify the roughly 225,000 daily
bitcoin transactions and - because they earn new bitcoins for
the work they do - steadily increase the currency in
circulation, currently worth around $10 billion.
The process has come to be known as "mining" because it is
slow and intensive, reaping a gradual reward in the same way
that minerals such as gold are mined from the ground.
But on Saturday, the reward for miners will be slashed in
half. Written into bitcoin's code when it was invented in 2008
was a rule dictating that the prize would be halved every four
years, in a step designed to keep a lid on bitcoin inflation.
From around 1700 GMT on Saturday, instead of 25 bitcoins up
for grabs globally every 10 minutes, worth around $16,000 at the
current rate, there will be just 12.5.
That means only the mining companies with the leanest
operations will survive the ensuing profit hit.
"The most important thing is to be the most efficient
miner," said Streng, the 26-year-old co-founder of German firm
Genesis Mining, which has "mining farms" in Canada, the United
States and eastern Europe, as well as in Iceland. "When the
others drop out, that means that they leave the market and give
you a bigger share of the pie."
SOLVING PUZZLES
The currency was founded eight years ago by a person or
group using the name Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity has
not been established. It was set up to operate
independently of any single authority, instead relying on a
decentralised global network.
Because the bitcoin miners operate autonomously, it is hard
to track their numbers and size. But in terms of computing
capacity it was estimated earlier this year that the network is
43,000 times more powerful than the world's top 500
supercomputers combined.
Computers like Streng's solve complex, automatically
generated mathematical puzzles to help secure each block of
transactions and keep the bitcoin network safe from hacking or
manipulation. For bitcoin users, that security is one of the
currency's main attractions.
After the first miner secures a block of transactions, its
work is verified by the other miners in the network, and that
block is added to the "blockchain" - a shared record of all the
transaction data - which is virtually impossible to tamper with.
The mining, therefore, keeps the whole system going.
Bitcoin is now accepted by major organisations including
U.S. online retailer Overstock.com and travel company Expedia.
The speed and anonymity of bitcoin transactions, and lack of
a central authority overseeing the currency, has drawn in many
users, including those who want to get around capital controls.
It has also attracted investors who see it as a potentially
lucrative commodity in itself.
KEEPING COOL
Bitcoin mining started out as a hobby for tech geeks using
their home computers in the early years of the virtual currency,
but has become more specialised as bitcoin usage expands.
As the bitcoin price has risen, as transaction numbers have
grown and as the computers have become so specialised that they
can only perform the function of bitcoin mining, a whole
industry has emerged.
It can be profitable if firms are able to keep their
expenses low. But the costs of running these machines, which
cost around $1,800 each, and keeping them cool are fiendishly
high.
Streng reckons that, on average, it costs about $200 in
electricity, including cooling power, to mine one bitcoin.
Equipment, rent, wages and business running costs are on top.
On Saturday, all else being equal, the halving of the reward
will double that cost, to $400, leaving a small margin for
profit at the current exchange rate of around $640 per bitcoin.
In the same remote region of Iceland as the Genesis mining
farm, on a former Cold War U.S. military base lies a bitcoin
mining facility belonging to U.S. firm Bitfury. A nearby
sub-station means electricity transmission costs are minimal.
In the farm's two vast buildings, tens of thousands of
mining machines whir away, producing a huge amount of heat, so
the buildings are open to the cold Icelandic air at either side,
save for particle filters to trap dust.
Fans in the ceiling allow hot air to escape, but spin so
fast that no rain or snow can enter during the winter. The noise
produced by computers and fans is deafening.
It is no coincidence that so many mining companies have
chosen to build farms in Iceland - Chinese giant Bitmain also
has a huge farm there. The volcanic island's cheap, bountiful,
renewable energy supply, good internet connectivity, and cool
temperatures make it an ideal location.
The Icelandic authorities welcome the boost to the economy
that the bitcoin miners have brought -- Bitmain opened its farm
after an approach by the Icelandic embassy in Beijing. Genesis's
Streng says he is such a valued client that the Icelandic energy
companies fly him around in helicopters.
Bitfury CEO Valery Vavilov, who estimates electricity makes
up between 90 and 95 percent of bitcoin mining costs, says one
way his firm stays competitive is by making its own hardware.
He also says the company, founded in 2011, is prepared for
the mining reward cut. "We're prepared - we already went through
one halving event in 2012," he said. "You can forecast this...so
you have time to prepare, and if you're prepared you can live
quite easily."
Vavilov, and other miners, say the prospect of new supply
halving has already helped drive bitcoin up over 50 percent this
year, which should help ease the pain.
COMPETITION FROM CHINA
Despite the fact that the halving was expected, and that the
price has risen, it has already claimed one casualty: Sweden's
KnCMiner filed for bankruptcy at the end of May, citing the hit
to its profits that the reward cut would bring.
Daniel Masters, who runs a Jersey-based bitcoin hedge fund
and who bought a part of KnC's business, said the Swedish firm,
like everybody else, had faced competition from miners in China,
which are estimated to make up more than two-thirds of the
bitcoin network's computing power, or "hashpower".
"It turned out that the Chinese, who really stormed into the
mining market in the last couple of years, could just do this
whole thing cheaper," Masters said.
Some Chinese miners get hydroelectric power from disused
dams, while others use cheap coal-powered electricity.
Bitfury and Genesis, though, say their lean operations allow
them to fight off the competition. Genesis, for example, keeps
cost down by remotely monitoring conditions in its mining farms
and adjusting its fans and cooling accordingly.
And the next time the mining reward is halved, in 2020, they
hope the number of bitcoin transactions will have grown
sufficiently to mean that the small fees paid by users will make
up enough of their income to smooth out the profit cut.
"By 2020 we will definitely have had the tipping point,"
said Bitfury's Vavilov.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Dominic Evans)