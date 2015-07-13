LONDON, July 13 The Bank of England's head of foreign exchange, Michael Cross, has left the Bank, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

The Bank declined to comment on Cross's departure. Cross could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cross worked at the BoE for 15 years and was most recently head of its Foreign Exchange Division and Reserves Management, a position he took in April 2009.

He was the manager of the Bank's former chief foreign exchange dealer, Martin Mallett, who failed to escalate concerns about the apparent manipulation of currency, according to an independent report into a foreign exchange scandal.

Mallett was dismissed by the BoE in 2014 for what it said were unrelated reasons.

