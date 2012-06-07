LONDON, June 7 Sterling rose while UK gilts
extended losses on Thursday after the Bank of England left
borrowing costs at 0.5 percent and its quantitative easing
target unchanged, and after China unexpectedly cut rates.
The BoE decision was in line with the market consensus but
some market players had seen a risk that the BoE could opt to
extend asset purchases.
Sterling rose to a one-week high against the dollar
of $1.5561, rising in line with other riskier assets after the
surprise news from China, which came at the same time as the BoE
decision.
The pound also rose against the euro, which dropped to a
session low of 80.855 pence from around 81.20 pence
beforehand.
By 1102 GMT, the September gilt future was 33 ticks
down at 119.35, having traded 12 ticks lower at 119.56 before
the decision. The contract hit a session low of 119.03
immediately after the decision.
In the cash market, the yield on ten-year gilts
rose 2 basis points to 1.688 percent, having stood flat at 1.664
percent beforehand.
(Reporting by London Markets Team)