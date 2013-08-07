* Markets price in earlier rate hike after BoE guidance
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 7 The Bank of England's attempt on
Wednesday to dampen interest rate hike expectations had the
opposite effect as investors instead brought forward their best
guess of when rates would rise from record lows.
Sterling rose and UK shares fell after the BoE said in its
quarterly Inflation Report, the first presented by new governor
Mark Carney, that rates would not rise until unemployment fell
to 7 percent, something it said was unlikely for three years.
But the BoE also introduced what analysts called "knockout
clauses", saying it would consider raising rates if its
forecasts showed inflation at 2.5 percent or more in 18-24
months, if low interest rates threatened financial stability, or
if medium-term inflation expectations rose dangerously.
This prompted some investors to price in the risk of a rise
from the current 0.5 percent sooner than they had been betting
before the release amid concerns the recovering UK economy may
boost inflation and jobs quicker than the Bank's forecasts
suggest.
UK consumer price inflation stood at 2.9 percent in June.
"What we actually got from the BoE was a stronger link
between an inflation overshoot and a shift towards a tightening
bias," said Lena Komileva, director of consultancy firm G+
Economics. "The forward guidance is only dovish as long as one
of those three conditions is not triggered."
While some analysts said markets were just rowing back
excessive expectations for a low interest rates from Carney, the
central bank notably declined to a specific pledge on exactly
how long it planned to keep rates low - as some investors had
been betting on.
Short sterling contracts from 2015 onwards fell,
suggesting investors were less confident interest rates would
stay at record lows beyond that date.
Overnight indexed swaps priced in a 90
percent probability of a rate rise in three years' time, up from
around 75 percent before the BoE's report was released, and some
chance of this happening as early as 2015. In four years' time,
they almost fully priced in two 25 basis point rate hikes,
compared with a probability of around 80 percent previously.
As a result, sterling jumped to a 1 1/2-month peak
of $1.5534, well above a low of $1.5205 hit in the immediate
wake of the BoE report.
The prospect of an earlier-than-expected rate hike pushed
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index down more than 1
percent to a three-week low.
IMPROVING ECONOMY
Some analysts and traders said some in markets had expected
that if the BoE tied interest rate rises to unemployment the
threshold would be lower, at around 6.5 percent.
After a string of recent strong UK data, many concluded that
unemployment may fall to 7 percent more quickly than the bank's
three-year estimate.
"The market's perception was that if the economy recovers
then rates might rise sooner," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
He added that the pound could start to rise strongly in
response to strong UK data, especially on jobs.
"Sterling will now become more sensitive to activity data
than simply to inflation data, as it was in the past."
The UK jobless stood at 7.8 percent in June, closer to the
BoE's 7.0 percent threshold than the U.S. unemployment rate --
which stands at 7.4 percent -- is to the Federal Reserve's 6.5
percent threshold for keeping monetary policy loose.
However, analysts said expectations the Fed will start to
scale back U.S. monetary easing as early as next month could
limit sterling's scope for gains against the U.S. dollar.
UK government bond prices fell on the prospect of
earlier-than-expected monetary tightening. September gilt
futures settled 13 ticks higher on the day at 111.42 -
slightly below their levels before the BoE's guidance was
announced.
Gilt yields rose and the 10-year spread over Bunds hit its
widest in three years, helping to push the euro to a
one-month low of 85.785 pence.