(Recasts, updates)
By John Geddie
LONDON Dec 10 Greece's short-term borrowing
costs jumped further above longer-term equivalents on Wednesday,
a tell-tale sign that investors fear political uncertainty in
Athens could put the country back on the road towards default.
The move follows a sharp sell-off on Tuesday after Greek
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward a presidential
vote, a gamble that if fails, could catapult the leftist
anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
This is an outcome feared by bondholders who prefer
pro-business governments that stick to the rigours of the IMF/EU
bailout programme.
Yields on Greek three-year bonds shot up more
than 100 basis points to 9.3 percent, the highest level since
the bonds were issued back in July, and above equivalent 10-year
yields which rose 15 basis points to 8.22 percent.
"This inversion tells you that there is concerns about
further potential debt writedowns, and that is a function of
minds being focused on Syriza which would no doubt push hard for
such a policy," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Greece agreed a debt swap deal with its creditors in 2012 in
exchange for receiving the second tranche of its 240 billion
euro bailout.
Most of its outstanding debt - which is around 175 percent
of GDP - is held by these official creditors, but analysts say
this may not prevent private investors from escaping future debt
restructurings.
Greece has sold two new bonds via capital markets in 2014, a
five-year in April and the three-year in July.
Finance ministers of the 18 euro zone countries, known
together as the Eurogroup, on Monday supported a two-month
technical extension of Greece's bailout programme and the
granting of a precautionary credit line for Athens afterwards.
The EU's economics chief also said late on Tuesday Samaras'
decision to bring forward the vote showed he was confident he
could win.
But the political uncertainty has shaken markets. If Samaras
fails to secure victory for his presidential candidate, snap
national elections could be called that Syriza would likely win.
Athens General Index of Greek stocks opening down 3.1
percent, extending losses after its biggest daily fall since
1987 on Tuesday.
Other low-rated euro zone bond markets were also hit by
Greek nerves, as tumbling oil prices and weak Chinese data
weighing on the bloc's economic outlook.
Portugal's 10-year yields rose 6 bps to 2.91
percent, while Italian and Spanish equivalents rose 3 bps to
2.05 and 1.85 percent.
German bonds - which fall in times of uncertainty as
investors seek refuge in top-rated assets, dipped 1 bps to a new
record low of at 0.679 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever and Andrew
Heavens)