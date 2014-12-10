* Presidential vote sparks widespread market jitters
LONDON, Dec 10 Greece's short-term borrowing
costs climbed above long-term rates on Wednesday, a sign that
investors fear political upheaval in Athens could push the
country back towards default.
The move follows a sell-off on Tuesday after Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward a presidential vote, a
gamble that could end up catapulting into power the leftist
party Syriza, which opposes Greece's bailout agreement.
Bondholders would prefer a pro-business government that will
stick to the IMF/EU bailout programme, which has been extended
until early next year.
Yields on Greek three-year bonds jumped over 130 basis
points to 9.85 percent, the highest since the bonds were issued
in July. Ten-year yields rose just 65 basis points to 9.025
percent. (link.reuters.com/zuj63w)
"This inversion tells you that there is concern about
further potential debt writedowns, and that is a function of
minds being focused on Syriza, which would no doubt push hard
for such a policy," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Syriza holds a five-point lead over the ruling
conservatives, according to the first poll published since
Samaras moved up the presidential vote.
Credit Suisse analysts put the chances of an early general
election at better than 50 percent.
The cost of buying protection against a Greek default using
a five-year credit default swap rocketed 100 bps, CDS prices
from Markit showed.
Greece agreed a debt swap deal with its creditors in 2012 in
exchange for receiving the second tranche of its 240 billion
euro bailout.
Most of its outstanding debt - which is around 175 percent
of GDP - is held by the official creditors, but analysts say
that may not protect private investors from any future debt
restructurings. Athens issued five- and three-year bonds in the
capital markets earlier this year, its first since default.
WORSE AHEAD?
The political uncertainty has shaken other markets, from
Greek stocks to other lower-rated euro zone bonds. If Samaras
fails to secure support for his presidential candidate, snap
elections could be called that Syriza would be likely to win.
Portuguese 10-year yields were 14 bps higher
at 2.98 percent. The Italian and Spanish equivalents rose 6 bps
to 2.08 and 1.88 percent. Athens
was the worst-performing stock market in Europe.
German bonds, which fall in times of uncertainty as
investors seek refuge in top-rated assets, dipped 1 bp to a
record low of 0.673 percent.
The EU's economics chief tried to quell market fears on
Tuesday, saying Samaras's decision to bring forward the vote
showed he was confident he could win.
But with the vote to be held over three rounds, and the
government most likely to win at its last attempt on Dec. 29
where it requires a smaller majority, market jitters are likely
to continue in the weeks ahead.
"Usually ... with yields at these levels, some value
investors could step up and take a risk, but it doesn't look
likely, especially as ... we have to wait until the 29th,"
Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said. "So there could be a
free fall in Greek bond prices before any of those investors
step in."
