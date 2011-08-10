NEW YORK Aug 10 Large investment managers took a big chunk of the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes sold on Wednesday, signaling the voracious appetite for Treasuries due to fears about a recession and European debt crisis.

Big investment funds, non-primary dealers and other direct bidders took under a third of the $24 billion in 10-year Treasuries offered US10YTWI=TWEB, Treasury data showed.

The share of 10-year debt purchases by direct bidders is three times more than the average set during the first seven months of this year. For more see [ID:nTAR000399].

The blistering direct bidding helped set a record low yield of 2.14 percent for a 10-year note auction.

Strong demand at the 10-year auction and Tuesday's $32 billion three-year note sale US3YT=RR portend possible solid bidding at the $16 billion 30-year bond auction US30YTWI=TWEB on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)