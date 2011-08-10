* Record purchases from direct bidders at 10-year auction

* New 10-yr notes get record low yield, below expectations

* Jury still out on demand at Thursday's 30-year bond sale (Adds quotes, background, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investment managers took a record chunk of the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes sold on Wednesday, signaling a voracious appetite for Treasuries due to fears about a global recession and European debt crisis.

The steep sell-off across world stock markets has stoked a safe-haven bid for U.S. government securities despite Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch long-term AAA credit rating last Friday.

"Clearly a lot of big investors are going to be in Treasuries for a while," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist with Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, which manages $400 billion in assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve compounded the demand for Treasuries after it pledged on Tuesday to hold short-term interest rates near zero at least through mid-2013. The move fueled bullish bets on Treasuries on expectations the central bank will take fresh steps to boost a flagging economy.

As recently as July, Wall Street was optimistic of a rebound in economic growth in the second half of the year as a result of lower oil prices and the tapering off of the supply-chain disruption stemming from Japan's devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear power crisis in March.

However, a stunningly weak government report on first-half U.S. gross domestic product released 1-1/2 weeks ago caused a dramatic downward shift in growth expectations, sparking investors to dump stocks in favor of Treasuries.

On Wednesday, big investment funds, non-primary dealers and other direct bidders took almost 32 percent of the $24 billion of 10-year debt offered US10YTWI=TWEB, Treasury data showed.

This was the highest direct share at a 10-year auction since data became available in May 2003. See [ID:nTAR000399].

"You have a lot of people who are short Treasuries covering their positions," Kochan said.

The blistering direct bidding helped set a record low yield of 2.14 percent for a 10-year note auction.

Strong demand at the 10-year auction and Tuesday's $32 billion three-year note sale US3YT=RR portend possible solid bidding at the $16 billion 30-year bond auction US30YTWI=TWEB on Thursday.

Kochan cautioned these rock-bottom Treasury yields could curb appetite for the 30-year bond whose yield is hovering at 3.55 percent, its lowest since March 2009.

"I won't be surprised if it's a disappointment," he said of the 30-year auction. (Editing by James Dalgleish)