NEW YORK Oct 26 An auction of $29 billion of
seven-year Treasury notes on Thursday was met with the weakest
demand in over two years, as investors shunned the notes in
preference for riskier assets like stocks.
News from Wednesday that European leaders reached a
long-awaited agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and
struck a deal with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent
losses on Greek bonds undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt and bolstered stocks by over 2.5 percent.
The high yield in the seven-year notes auction came in at
1.791 percent, above where seven-year notes were trading on the
"when-issued" market at the time of the sale. The higher-than
expected auction yield is known as a "tail," and indicates
investors were aggressive in undercutting prices in the
auction.
"A weak takedown with the largest tail since June 2011,"
said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The bid-to-cover ratio in the auction, which is a gauge of
demand, was 2.59 -- the lowest since a seven-year notes auction
in May 2009.
In recent years the seven-year notes auctions are held once
a month.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)