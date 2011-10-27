NEW YORK Oct 26 An auction of $29 billion of seven-year Treasury notes on Thursday was met with the weakest demand in over two years, as investors shunned the notes in preference for riskier assets like stocks.

News from Wednesday that European leaders reached a long-awaited agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and struck a deal with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt and bolstered stocks by over 2.5 percent.

The high yield in the seven-year notes auction came in at 1.791 percent, above where seven-year notes were trading on the "when-issued" market at the time of the sale. The higher-than expected auction yield is known as a "tail," and indicates investors were aggressive in undercutting prices in the auction.

"A weak takedown with the largest tail since June 2011," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

The bid-to-cover ratio in the auction, which is a gauge of demand, was 2.59 -- the lowest since a seven-year notes auction in May 2009.

In recent years the seven-year notes auctions are held once a month. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)