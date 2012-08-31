LONDON Aug 31 German bonds and European stocks were broadly unchanged on Friday after a much anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke offered little new on whether the U.S. central bank will undertake a new round of quantitative easing.

Bund futures briefly fell but quickly rebounded to stand 47 ticks lower on the day at 143.68, unchanged versus levels seen before the speech.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 stock index trimmed gains.