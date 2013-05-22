LONDON May 22 European shares reversed losses while German Bund futures hit session highs on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no hint of tapering off central bank stimulus in his congressional testimony.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index turned positive and was last up 0.1 percent at 1,254.07 points. Bund futures rose as much as 82 ticks to 145.15 as Bernanke spoke.