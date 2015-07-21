LONDON, July 21 A British government bond sale drew near-record demand on Tuesday as investors placed orders for more than 15 billion pounds ($23.3 billion) of debt maturing in more than 50 years' time.

The UK Debt Management Office said it sold 4 billion pounds of the 3.5 percent 2068 gilt after dealers received orders totalling 15.5 billion pounds, the most since a record 16.5 billion pounds of orders at a syndication in June 2014.

"This excellent result represents once again an impressive display of the underlying strength of the gilt market in what remains a challenging environment in international capital markets," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

Proceeds from the sale were expected to amount to around 4.8 billion pounds, and domestic investors accounted for 94 percent of the allocation, the DMO said.

It left its planned sales via syndication for this financial year unchanged at 24.5 billion pounds.

Very long-dated gilts typically attract British pension funds and insurers, which need assets to match their very long-term liabilities.

"There are always people who need to buy these sorts of bonds. (Demand) is not on any consideration of value," said Mark Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services.

Citi, Lloyds Banking Group, RBC and RBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.

In the cash market, the 2068 gilt outperformed other very long-dated gilt maturities. The bond's yield was up around a basis point on the day, compared with around 2 basis points for the benchmark 30-year gilt.

"(The 2068 gilt) has just been unwinding some of the concession that was built in (before the sale). I don't think that's a reflection of anything other than that it had a concession in the first place," said Ostwald.

The benchmark 10-year gilt yield was last up around 2 basis points on the day at 2.09 percent. The bond underperformed slightly against equivalent German debt.

Sept long gilt future 115.36 (-0.10)

Sept 2015 short sterling 99.38 (+0.01)

March 2016 short sterling 99.12 (+0.01)

10-year yield 2.09 pct (+2 bps)

10-year yield 2.09 pct (+2 bps)

($1 = 0.6430 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Angus MacSwan)