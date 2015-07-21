By Andy Bruce
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 A British government bond sale
drew near-record demand on Tuesday as investors placed orders
for more than 15 billion pounds ($23.3 billion) of debt maturing
in more than 50 years' time.
The UK Debt Management Office said it sold 4 billion pounds
of the 3.5 percent 2068 gilt after dealers received
orders totalling 15.5 billion pounds, the most since a record
16.5 billion pounds of orders at a syndication in June 2014.
"This excellent result represents once again an impressive
display of the underlying strength of the gilt market in what
remains a challenging environment in international capital
markets," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.
Proceeds from the sale were expected to amount to around 4.8
billion pounds, and domestic investors accounted for 94 percent
of the allocation, the DMO said.
It left its planned sales via syndication for this financial
year unchanged at 24.5 billion pounds.
Very long-dated gilts typically attract British pension
funds and insurers, which need assets to match their very
long-term liabilities.
"There are always people who need to buy these sorts of
bonds. (Demand) is not on any consideration of value," said Mark
Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services.
Citi, Lloyds Banking Group, RBC and
RBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.
In the cash market, the 2068 gilt outperformed other very
long-dated gilt maturities. The bond's yield was up around a
basis point on the day, compared with around 2 basis points for
the benchmark 30-year gilt.
"(The 2068 gilt) has just been unwinding some of the
concession that was built in (before the sale). I don't think
that's a reflection of anything other than that it had a
concession in the first place," said Ostwald.
The benchmark 10-year gilt yield was last up
around 2 basis points on the day at 2.09 percent. The bond
underperformed slightly against equivalent German debt.
Sept long gilt future 115.36 (-0.10)
Sept 2015 short sterling 99.38 (+0.01)
March 2016 short sterling 99.12 (+0.01)
10-year yield 2.09 pct (+2 bps)
-------------------KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------
Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain
Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes
Deposit rates Sterling cross rates
UK debt speedguide
-------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------
Gilts Sterling
Euro Debt Dollar
U.S. Treasuries Debt reports
--------------------GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------
Gilt strips data All gilt strips
Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO
($1 = 0.6430 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Angus MacSwan)