LONDON, March 9 The premium that British
government bonds offer over German debt rose to its highest in
almost 18 years on Monday, after the European Central Bank began
its bond-buying programme and caused euro zone debt prices to
soar.
The yield spread between 10-year gilts and the
equivalent Bund peaked at 160.3 basis points, up
around 5 basis points on the day. That was its highest since the
second quarter of 1997, according to Reuters data.
Diverging outlooks for British and euro zone monetary policy
have widened the spread around 50 basis points since the start
of February. Bank of England policymakers are debating when to
start raising interest rates from record low levels; the ECB has
just started a new stimulus plan worth 60 billion euros a month.
Bank traders said on Monday they had sold euro zone
government bonds to the bloc's national central banks under the
ECB's quantitative easing programme, pushing euro zone yields
sharply lower.
In the cash market, the 10-year gilt yield was around 1
basis point lower on the day at 1.94 percent as of 1205 GMT.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)