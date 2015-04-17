BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China announce strategic partnership
* Cowen Group Inc - CEFC China also agrees to provide $175 million in new debt financing to Cowen
LONDON, April 17 The UK debt management office postponed a tender of treasury bills on Friday citing technical issues with a third party platform supplier.
The UK DMO said it would make a further announcement at 1200 BST (1100 GMT), and that any bids already submitted would be deemed null and void.
Traders told Reuters that Bloomberg terminals were experiencing an outage on Friday morning. Bloomberg could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, March 29 Money market expectations for a European Central Bank rate rise as early as December were scaled back on Wednesday after a report that policy makers are wary of changing their message.