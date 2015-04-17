LONDON, April 17 The UK debt management office postponed a tender of treasury bills on Friday citing technical issues with a third party platform supplier.

The UK DMO said it would make a further announcement at 1200 BST (1100 GMT), and that any bids already submitted would be deemed null and void.

Traders told Reuters that Bloomberg terminals were experiencing an outage on Friday morning. Bloomberg could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)