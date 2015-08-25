LONDON Aug 25 British gilt futures slumped on
Tuesday as China's interest rate cut gave risk markets a boost,
one day after panic selling in Chinese stocks shook global
financial markets.
China's central bank cut interest rates and lowered the
amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two
months, boosting support for a stumbling economy and a plunging
stock market.
Gilt futures were down 69 ticks on the day at
118.76, taking 10-year yields well off 4-month lows
hit in the previous session. Ten-year yields were up 7 basis
points on the day at 1.88 percent.
Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> also fell
sharply but the most widely traded June 2016 contract
remained close to a contract high hit in January.
"It's a response rather than a change of the assessment of
the underlying macro view," Simon Peck, strategist at RBS said
of the rate move.
Markets have pushed back their expectations on the timing of
Britain's first rate hike in over seven years after only one
member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee voted for
a rate hike in August and as uncertainty about China's economy
has clouded the global outlook.
John Wraith, UK rate strategist at UBS, said bets for a
first rate hike had been pushed out three months over the past
two weeks or so to late third quarter from the middle of 2016.
That was in line with the timing implied on Tuesday by
sterling overnight index swaps, dated against
central bank meetings, according to Reuters calculations of ICAP
data.
"Clearly CPI (consumer price inflation) is going to be lower
for longer if the oil price stays down here compared to where it
was a few weeks ago, so it's a fairly rational response but we
haven't fundamentally changed our view on the outlook for the UK
itself," Wraith added.
RBS's Peck said the market was fully discounting a first
rate hike by August 2016, saw a 70 percent probability of a hike
in May and a 35 percent chance of such a move in February.
"The market has in recent weeks pared back its expectations
of the timing of lift-off," Peck said.
"But I think we are starting to get to the point now where
the front-end looks a little bit ... rich in context of the fact
that the BoE (Bank of England) and the Fed (U.S. Federal
Reserve) made it clear their intention and their agenda to begin
policy normalisation."
