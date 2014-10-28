LONDON Oct 28 Britain's Debt Management Office
said on Tuesday it would sell an extra 500 million pounds ($809
million) of conventional gilts via syndication this financial
year following strong demand at the syndication of the 2068 gilt
.
The DMO said it now intends to sell 18.5 billion pounds of
conventional gilts via syndication during the 2014/15 financial
year, up from an earlier target of 18.0 billion pounds.
It said it would correspondingly cut the amount it plans to
sell by mini-tenders by 500 million pounds to 3.5 billion
pounds.
The DMO has sold 15 billion pounds of gilts via syndication
since the start of the financial year in April, including 4.0
billion pounds of the 2068 gilt earlier on Tuesday.
It said domestic investors accounted for around 96 percent
of the sale.
(1 US dollar = 0.6184 British pound)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)