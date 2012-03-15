(Corrects day in first paragraph)

LONDON, March 15 German Bund futures erased losses on Thursday, turning flat on the day and tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries after U.S. economic data disappointed, underpinning demand for safe-haven debt.

The June contract hit a session high of 136.86, up 6 ticks on the day having earlier sunk as low as 136.26. U.S. Treasuries fell and the dollar weakened versus the euro after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data disappointed.

German 10-year yields were last at 1.94 percent, down 1.4 basis points on the day, having failed to break above the 2 percent barrier earlier in the session. (Reporting by William James and Marius Zaharia)