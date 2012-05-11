BRIEF-TearLab files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 10 German Bund futures erased early gains on Friday, sinking to a session low as markets' appetite for risk picked up on the back of hopes that Greece would be able to form a coalition government.
Traders cited comments from the Greek conservative leader which said that a coalition government could still be agreed, counter to expectations that the country would be forced into fresh elections.
German Bund futures fell to a low of 142.49, down 12 ticks on the day, having earlier hit a high of 142.97. European stocks trimmed losses and the euro rose to a session high versus the dollar. (Reporting by London bonds desk, writing by William James, editing by)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: