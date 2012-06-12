UPDATE 1-Hong Kong pins Aramco IPO hopes on China's deep pockets
* Saudi expects to float 5 pct of state oil company for $100 bln
LONDON, June 12 Bund futures fell to a session low on Tuesday with traders pointing to a large asset reallocation away from German debt as a major driver for the price action in thin markets which exaggerated the move.
German Bund futures fell to a low of 143.25, down 64 ticks on the day.
"There was a big seller, an insurance fund, of long end Bunds and they did it on screens. They hit three different dealers at the same time which sent us shooting down," a trader said.
"But I don't expect this to last now that (Dutch) supply is out of the way I think we're going to rally back up. It was something to do with asset allocation within their fund." (Reporting by William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
LONDON, Feb 27 World stocks fell on Monday, after two huge European merger and acquisition deals fell through and billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffett warned that while stocks are cheap, they are currently unpredictable and prone to a sudden, steep correction.
Feb 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday, after notching their steepest fall in over five months on Friday and as investors await U.S President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.