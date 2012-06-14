LONDON, June 14 (German Bund futures erased early
gains on Thursday as recent selling pressure re-emerged once
markets had digested a Spanish ratings downgrade, with traders
citing a continued effect from changes to pension fund rules.
The Bund future hit a session low of 141.62, down 9
ticks on the day. Earlier the contract rose as high as 142.34 as
demand picked up in reaction to a downgrade of Spain's credit
rating.
However, despite the worsening mood over the euro zone
crisis, safe-haven Bunds have fallen in recent days, driven in
part by Danish pension fund rule changes that mean such funds
can cut back on holdings of longer-dated German debt.
"We could see this trend play out for a while yet," a trader
said.
(Reporting by William James and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)