LONDON, June 14 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Thursday after U.S. data showed rising claims for unemployment benefits, confounding expectations for a modest fall and pointing to persistent weakness in the U.S. labour market.

Safe-haven Bund futures extended gains to hit a peak of 142.41, up 70 ticks on the day, shortly after the data. U.S. Treasuries also turned higher following the release of the numbers. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)