Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
LONDON, June 15 German Bund futures extended gains on Friday, with traders citing light buying after weaker than expected U.S. data, with thin trade exacerbating price moves.
Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic growth and pushed U.S. debt to a session high.
Bund futures rose to 142.63, up 80 ticks on the day, accelerating their rise after the data having made steady gains since the open of the U.S. session.
Spanish bond yields trimmed an earlier fall, and were last down 1.4 basis points at 6.94 percent. .
"There's virtually no flow going through (in Spanish bonds)... There's nothing going on in these markets before the Greek elections. The U.S. data has been a negative and Germany is outperforming," a trader said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.