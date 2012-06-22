(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, June 22 German debt extended falls and banking stocks rose on Friday after the European Central Bank said it would accept a wider range of collateral, including lower quality assets, in a move designed to ease pressure on Spain.

"It just means that they are willing to take as collateral lower-quality credit, which is probably why the periphery is getting a bit of a bid against Germany," a bond trader said.

Bund futures fell to a session low of 140.55, down 97 ticks on the day while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls. Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 ticks on the day at 6.47 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 Banks index rose to trade up 3 percent, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 1.5 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index trimmed losses and was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1,006.84 points, after hitting a low of 999.57 earlier. (Reporting by William James, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Francesco Canepa, editing by Nigel Stephenson)