LONDON Nov 7 German Bund futures rallied to a
session high on Wednesday after the completion of a bond auction
gave renewed impetus to a rally in government debt sparked by
the re-election of Barack Obama as U.S. President.
Following a 3.3 billion euro five-year German bond sale the
December Bund futures contract hit a peak of 142.41, up
32 ticks on the day and well above the low of 141.77 seen in
early trade.
"There's been a few buyers of the dips and decent buying of
five-year futures after the auction, as well as some extension
trades as two-year yields turn negative again," a trader said.
"The market had priced out a lot of quantitative easing (in
the U.S.) and now it's being fully priced back in, that's very
supportive and Bunds will follow that."