LONDON Nov 15 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Thursday, wiping out earlier gains as traders cited relief that eurozone economic output data was not as bad as some in the market had positioned for.

"The data was more or less in line with consensus and as such there's probably a little bit of relief that it isn't worse," a trader said.

The Bund future fell as low as 143.08, down 6 ticks on the day, having earlier risen as high as 143.37.