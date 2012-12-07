By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON Dec 7 European stocks turned positive on the day and German Bund futures fell into negative territory after a stronger than expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

Non-farm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, defying expectations of a sharp pull back related to superstorm Sandy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index erased its earlier losses to turn positive after the U.S. jobs data. The FTSEurofirst 300 was up by 0.2 percent at 1,133.59 points by 1331 GMT.

The Bund future was last down 9 ticks on the day at 145.60 versus 145.75 before the release of the data.