LONDON Jan 10 German Bund futures fell, stocks
rallied and two-year bond yields rose on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the decision to leave
rates on hold at 0.75 percent was unanimous.
Bund futures slid to a session low of 142.91,
extending losses by around 40 ticks after Draghi's comment,
which was seen as a departure from last month's signal that the
bank was divided on whether to cut rates. Short-term German bond
yields rose 3 basis points on the day to 0.09
percent.
Euribor futures fell as Draghi spoke. The March
2013 contract was down 1.5 basis points and the June 2013
contract was 3 bps lower. Both were flat at the beginning of the
news conference.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.2 percent at a session high of 1,170.11 points at 1347
GMT. The index was flat before Draghi started his press
conference.