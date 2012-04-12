LONDON, April 12 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Thursday with traders citing weaker-than expected U.S. jobless claims data that prompted some investors to seek out the safety of highly-rated government bonds.

Bund futures rose to 140.05, up 23 ticks on the day, having steadily risen from around 139.62 after the release of the numbers. U.S. Treasury prices also rose after the data report. (Reporting by William James and Marius Zaharia)