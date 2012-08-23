DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
LONDON Aug 23 German Bund futures hit a three-week high on Thursday as demand pushed prices through technical barriers and triggered automatic orders.
The Bund future rose to 143.72, up 111 ticks on the day after breaking through the Aug. 10 high of 143.66. Technical analysts said the breach of other minor technical resistance levels throughout the session had accelerated the price rise.
Political and general news
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.