UPDATE 1-ECN Capital to sell U.S. equipment finance business to PNC
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.
LONDON Aug 31 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Friday as thin trading volumes made for volatile prices, with many participants waiting on the sidelines before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this afternoon.
The Bund future fell 47 ticks on the day to 143.68.
* PNC to acquire ECN Capital's U.S. Commercial, vendor finance business
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.