LONDON Oct 4 German Bund futures slipped to a session low on Thursday after European sources told Reuters the euro zone was considering aiding Spain by providing insurance for investors who buy its government bonds.

"It makes Spanish bonds more popular, Spain can meet their full borrowing needs, they don't need a bailout -- that was my interpretation on it," a trader said. "To me, Bunds were a massive sell on that news."

The Bund future slipped to 141.39, down 20 ticks on the day, from flat just before the headlines.