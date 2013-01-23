UPDATE 3-Japan hopes to leave farms out of U.S. economic talks -sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds quotes from interview with U.S. trade adviser, paragraphs 11-13)
LONDON Jan 23 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Wednesday as traders acted on technical signals, looking to make a profit out of the contract's recent rangebound performance.
Bund futures rose to 143.48, up 36 ticks on the day and closing in on the top of the range at around 143.70 that has held over the past 10 sessions.
"It just seems like a play from the technical side. We closed above 142.95-143.00 and that was a bullish signal to some people so they are just playing the range," a trader said.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds quotes from interview with U.S. trade adviser, paragraphs 11-13)
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)