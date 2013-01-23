LONDON Jan 23 German Bund futures rose to a session high on Wednesday as traders acted on technical signals, looking to make a profit out of the contract's recent rangebound performance.

Bund futures rose to 143.48, up 36 ticks on the day and closing in on the top of the range at around 143.70 that has held over the past 10 sessions.

"It just seems like a play from the technical side. We closed above 142.95-143.00 and that was a bullish signal to some people so they are just playing the range," a trader said.