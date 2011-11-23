BERLIN Nov 23 Germany's poor benchmark bond issue on Wednesday was mainly down to extremely nervous markets and was not a sign for falling investor demand for German debt, the head of the German debt agency said in an email.

"We are currently seeing extremely nervous markets," Carl Heinz Daube, the managing director of the German finance agency said in written responses to questions by Reuters. He added that there was a lot of uncertainty among investors.

But the agency's issuance so far this year -- with a total volume of 270 billion euros -- showed no signs of reduced investor appetite for German benchmark bonds.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)