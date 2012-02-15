LONDON Feb 15 German government bond futures erased early losses to turn flat on the day, trading in volatile fashion as sentiment yo-yos around Greece's progress towards a bailout deal.

"There's a strong tone from certain members of the EU that they won't bend over backwards for Greece," a trader said, adding that thin volumes were exacerbating volatility. "Basically we're just waiting for the next Greek headline."

The Bund future stood flat on the day at 138.52, rebounding from a session low of 138.15. (Reporting by William James and Kirsten Donovan)