LONDON Feb 16 German Bund futures sank to a session low on Thursday, wiping out earlier gains with traders citing a think tank report that raised hopes of Greek aid deal by Monday.

The Bund future briefly sank to a low of 139.11, cutting gains on the day to just 2 ticks, having earlier risen as high as 139.59. The contract last stood at 139.22. (Reporting by William James and Marius Zaharia)