LONDON, Sept 24 German Bund futures wiped out
their early gains on Monday to stand broadly flat on the day as
choppy trading was driven by swings in sentiment over whether
the euro zone has the capability to tame its debt crisis.
"We have several conflicting stories. On the positive side,
Germany now reckons that the funds allocated to the ESM could be
leveraged, but we have some negative stories (out of Spain) as
well and obviously supply (in Italy) coming up," one trader
said.
German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said there
was a discussion going on in Europe about leveraging the new
permanent bailout scheme for the euro zone, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Bunds were last 2 ticks lower at 139.98 having
earlier risen as high as 140.38. Spanish and Italian yields
backed away from their highest levels of the day.