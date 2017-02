LONDON, Sept 28 German Bund futures fell on Friday after an external audit of Spain's banking sector revealed a capital shortfall of 59.3 billion euros in the event of a serious economic downturn.

The Bund future fell to 141.44 in post-settlement trading, down 13 ticks on the day versus around 141.67 before the audit results. Earlier in the day the Bund futures contract had hit a high of 141.95.

Spanish cash bonds and equities markets had closed before the announcement.